Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

