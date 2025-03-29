Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

