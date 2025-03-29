Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $15.04 Million Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF makes up about 1.5% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 22.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $113.42.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

