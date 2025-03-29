Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UYLD. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.33 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

