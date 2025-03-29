Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,592,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,709,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

