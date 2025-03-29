Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 491,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TGS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 165,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,321. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

