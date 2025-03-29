Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of TSL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87. Tree Island Steel has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

