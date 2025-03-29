Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 9,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Trisura Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

