Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day moving average is $504.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

