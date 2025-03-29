Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

