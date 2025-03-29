Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
VOOG stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.66 and its 200-day moving average is $359.97. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $285.24 and a twelve month high of $386.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.