Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

