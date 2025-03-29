Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of Twist Bioscience worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,890.90. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $254,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,752.96. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,944. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

