U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.60. 46,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 151,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
U Power Stock Down 5.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.
About U Power
U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.