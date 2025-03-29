UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 16,784 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.