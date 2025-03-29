UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,815 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

