UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $230.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.84.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

