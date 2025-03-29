UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after buying an additional 520,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,406,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,376 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 2.5 %

JBL stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.