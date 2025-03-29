UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

