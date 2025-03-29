UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,061,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,592,000 after purchasing an additional 127,914 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 498,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

