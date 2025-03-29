UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,673 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

