UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 10,744 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

AIG opened at $83.55 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

