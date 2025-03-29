United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.66 and last traded at $111.52. Approximately 752,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,463,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

