UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on April 23rd

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7745 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $38.81.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
