UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 1.0 %

UTSI stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

