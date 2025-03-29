Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Valaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Valaris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

