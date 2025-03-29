Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 345,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 451,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.39.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

