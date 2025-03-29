Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$51.30 and last traded at C$51.41. 61,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 100,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.77.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.86.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3885 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

