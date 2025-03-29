Vanguard Group Inc. Has $914.42 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.58% of Houlihan Lokey worth $914,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $21,613,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $157.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.