Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 108,397 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.81% of Henry Schein worth $1,019,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after acquiring an additional 237,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

