Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $370.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

