Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.