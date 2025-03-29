Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

