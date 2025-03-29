Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 6.7% increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 249.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NYSE VTR opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 361.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

