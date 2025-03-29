Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.68. 470,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,874. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.