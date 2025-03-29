Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.4% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -63.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

VET stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

