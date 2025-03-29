Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Up 77.4% in March

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verra Mobility Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.