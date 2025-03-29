Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 355,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

