Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.
Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
