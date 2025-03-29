Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,199 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.38% of Vertiv worth $163,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

