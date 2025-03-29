VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $86.10. 455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

VGP Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15.

VGP Company Profile

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

