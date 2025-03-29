Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Update

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vibra Energia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PETRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Vibra Energia has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Vibra Energia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a positive change from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

