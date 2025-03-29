VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSF opened at $51.35 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
