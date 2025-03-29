VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSF opened at $51.35 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,261,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

