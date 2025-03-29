Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,777.50. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $162,123.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $233,013.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.