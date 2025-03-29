Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $29.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

