Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

