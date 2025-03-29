Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,655 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of AACT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

