Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 91,985 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 83.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 86.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 383,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 177,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nano Dimension by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 104.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 193,546 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.45. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

