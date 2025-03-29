Virtu Financial LLC Sells 25,872 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 70,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $25.95 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

