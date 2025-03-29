Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

SWK opened at $76.46 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

