Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 33.1% in March

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
ACV stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $19.83. 45,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
